Merck to help make J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine, White House official says

A healthcare worker holds vials containing doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus as South Africa proceeds with its inoculation campaign at the Klerksdorp Hospital on February 18, 2021. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine as part of an effort to ramp up supplies across the U.S., a White House official said.

President Joe Biden is expected to announce the partnership Tuesday afternoon in a speech on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 510,000 lives across the country. He’s slated to deliver remarks at 4:15 p.m. EST.

The administration official confirmed Merck’s involvement to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity ahead of Biden’s public announcement. The news was first reported by the Washington Post.

It comes as the White House looks to speed the production of the single-dose vaccine. Officials have said J&J faced unexpected production issues with its vaccine and produced only 3.9 million doses ahead of its emergency use authorization on Saturday.

The company has said it’s on pace to deliver 20 million doses by the end of March, and 100 million doses by the end of June.

Facing questions about the company’s slipping delivery schedule, J&J Vice President Richard Nettles told lawmakers on Capitol Hill last week that the company had faced “significant challenges” because of its “highly complex” manufacturing process.

The assistance from Merck was expected to help J&J meet its production commitments and expand supply even further, but the administration did not immediately provide specifics.

J&J’s vaccine substance is made in the United States at a plant operated by Emergent BioSolutions Inc, as well as in facilities in the Netherlands and India.

There are two U.S. factories — run by Catalent and Grand River Asceptic Manufacturing — where the vaccine is finished and put in vials. The company also has partners with fill-finish capacity in Spain, Italy, India and South Africa.

Merck’s collaboration with J&J comes after Merck scrapped development of its own COVID-19 vaccine candidates in January. The company said last month that it was in talks with governments and companies to potentially help with manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorized.

Merck will dedicate two U.S. facilities to Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, according to the Washington Post report.

“Merck remains steadfast in our commitment to contribute to the global response to the pandemic,” the company said.

Johnson & Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

McKesson Corporation, the U.S. government’s partner for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, began shipping out Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine to states on Monday from its plant in Kentucky.

McKesson has four facilities that will be specifically dedicated to distributing J&J’s vaccine.

So far, Johnson & Johnson’s shot is the only one-dose coronavirus vaccine available in the U.S. It also doesn’t require the ultra-cold storage needed previously by the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, officials said, making storage and distribution much easier.

The vaccine is said to be well-suited for homebound seniors, the homeless and others that would have trouble showing up for an appointment for a second dose.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report. Reporting by Reuters’ Manas Mishra and AP’s Zeke Miller.