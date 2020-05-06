Mercy Hospital nurses receive special “kind” bracelets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Some nurses at Mercy Hospital now have a special gift reminding them they’re appreciated.

About 100 nurses received special “kind” bracelets today.

The word is encoded in morse code using silver as the dots and black as the dashes.

Doctor Janet McFadden works at Mercy Hospital and says she got the idea from a jewelry store in Florida that was donating bracelets to nurses on the frontlines.

She nominated a nurse from Catholic Health, who ended up receiving one of those bracelets.

She then reached out to Graeber Jewelers in West Seneca with her idea.

The store then partnered with Southtowns Dental in Lackawanna to donate the bracelets to frontline heroes today.

Doctor McFadden says she hopes the bracelets will let nurses know they’re not alone during this tough time.