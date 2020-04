WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB)--Like so many others, Shannon Panaro never thought she would get infected with COVID-19 but after nearly a month of dealing with what she thought was a cold, she ended up in the hospital fighting for her life.

It was right after Saint Patrick's Day that she started feeling a tightness in her chest but, for the most part, that was the only thing that signaled to the Wheatfield resident that something was off.