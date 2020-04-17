1  of  3
Coronavirus
Michigan-based company donates hand sanitizer to Erie County Sheriff’s Office

Coronavirus

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–It’s almost impossible to find hand sanitizer on store shelves these days.

But, a Michigan-based company is making sure workers on the front lines have it.

PVS Chemicals donated a 10-gallon drum of hand sanitizer to Erie County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say they’ll combine the hand sanitizer with donated dry wipes to create disinfectant wipes.

They’re using it to clean jails, equipment, COVID testing sites, and hospitals.

Deputy Aaron Naegely says the Sheriff’s Office appreciates how community members and businesses have come together to help.

