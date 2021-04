(WIVB) — Johnson & Johnson is stopping future shipments of its vaccine after a production mixup ruined millions of doses.

The mistake happened several weeks ago at a plant in Baltimore.

The New York Times is reporting that the ingredients were mixed up at the plant, and 15 million doses were affected.

The FDA is looking into the matter. Johnson & Johnson officials say they’re still aiming to deliver 100 million doses in the next few months.