Niagara County leaders provide an update on local coronavirus cases
Mobile COVID diagnostic testing opening in Niagara Falls next week

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–A new, mobile diagnostic testing site is opening in Niagara Falls.

Starting next week, the Community Health Center of Niagara will conduct tests from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. every Thursday at its Highland Avenue property.

The mobile unit also operates at the Community Health Center of Buffalo.

It will continue doing tests in Buffalo on Tuesdays and Wednesdays while adding the new falls location on Thursdays.

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino says it’s crucial for the health of the community.

The center wants to test as many people as possible.

