Moderna first dose vaccination clinic available Monday in Medina

MEDINA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Genesee and Orleans County Health Department, a first dose Moderna vaccination clinic with appointments is available, targeting residents, but open for anyone who resides, works, or studies in the state.

Public Health Director Paul Pettit says the large clinic will take place on Monday at the Ridgeway Fire Hall, Route 104, in Medina from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pettit tells News 4 the clinic is open to anyone 18 and older and adds, “we want to see this clinic filled up with those who can also commit to returning for the second dose of the Moderna vaccine 28 days later.”

You can visit the vaccination website here and choose the Orleans County-run Moderna Clinic button to make your appointment, the health department says.