Monday marks first day schools in Erie County’s “orange zone” are forced to be closed

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Today is the first day that school buildings in Erie County’s “orange zone” are forced to be closed and that means students are learning remotely this afternoon.

School district officials across Western New York are figuring out whether they should ramp up testing to get students back in the classroom or stay closed and continue to have class online.

State guidelines require schools to stay closed for four days to undergo cleaning.

They can reopen after mass testing with state provided rapid test kits.

No one can report in-person, until they test negative.

For schools to reopen, 25% must be tested weekly and different students and staff need to be tested each week.