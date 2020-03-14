Monroe County public schools to close March 16

A school bus is seen during a safety event for children at Trailside Middle School, in Ashburn, Virginia on August 25, 2015. AFP PHOTO/PAUL J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Saturday that all 22 public schools in Monroe County will be closed starting Monday, March 16, until further notice.

Bello said staff might be asked to report depending on any individual needs depending on the school district.

“Each individual school district will share more specific information regarding their plans for food, social supports, remote instruction, and other operational procedures with their individual communities. The Monroe County Health Department and school leaders will be reviewing this on a week-to-week basis and providing an update by midday Friday.”

Bello said the City of Rochester will announce its efforts regarding food distribution and support for children and families on Sunday at a press conference at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.