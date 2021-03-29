More than 27,000 first doses coming to Erie County in next week

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tens of thousands of vaccine doses are coming to Erie County in the next week, County Executive Mark Poloncarz says.

Poloncarz tweeted that 27,400 first doses will arrive at pharmacies, health care providers, clinics and the Erie County Department of Health.

Great News: More COVID-19 Vaccine first doses are coming to Erie County from NYS in the next week! 27,400 total doses will be sent to all providers (8,600 to pharmacies, 8,050 to @ECDOH, 6,240 to various health care providers, & 4,510 for the NYS UB South Clinic and equity pods). pic.twitter.com/7Opi4ahFX7 — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) March 29, 2021

Here’s the breakdown:

Pharmacies: 8,600

Erie County Department of Health: 8,050

Health care providers: 6,240

NYS UB South clinic and equity pods: 4,510

Poloncarz did not specify how many were Pfizer or Moderna, or if any were from Johnson & Johnson.