More than 27,000 first doses coming to Erie County in next week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tens of thousands of vaccine doses are coming to Erie County in the next week, County Executive Mark Poloncarz says.
Poloncarz tweeted that 27,400 first doses will arrive at pharmacies, health care providers, clinics and the Erie County Department of Health.
Here’s the breakdown:
- Pharmacies: 8,600
- Erie County Department of Health: 8,050
- Health care providers: 6,240
- NYS UB South clinic and equity pods: 4,510
Poloncarz did not specify how many were Pfizer or Moderna, or if any were from Johnson & Johnson.
