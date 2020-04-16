1  of  3
Coronavirus
Nardin Academy faculty and staff members surprise seniors with signs to honor them

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Nardin Academy surprised its senior class Wednesday with signs to honor and celebrate them.

While practicing social distancing, the school says 12 volunteer faculty and staff members met at Nardin this morning to collect signs before distributing to each student.

Throughout the day, Nardin says its teachers and staff headed to the homes of each senior to surprise them with a sign.

Students live all across Western New York, including Lewiston, Dunkirk, Buffalo, Orchard Park, and Williamsville.

  • Courtesy Nardin Academy
Courtesy Nardin Academy
Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

