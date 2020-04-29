NASA develops new ventilator

PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM) — NASA scientists have joined the fight against COVID-19 by designing a new kind of ventilator.

Engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena came up with the innovative design in just 37 days.

It was created to free up traditional hospital ventilators which have been in short supply and engineered so it can be built quickly using fewer parts, most of which are available in current supply chains.

The prototype passed a key test at Mount Sinai in New York.

NASA is now hoping for fast-track approval of the ventilator in the coming days so it can be used to help coronavirus patients.