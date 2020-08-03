Average gas prices across US, NY remain flat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The price of gas remains low, and no different from last week.

The average national price of $2.18 and New York’s average of $2.26 did not change week to week. One year ago, those prices were $2.72 and $2.26, respectively.

Here’s a look at some of the averages across upstate New York, which include some subtle price changes:

  • Batavia – $2.23 (no change since last week)
  • Buffalo – $2.20 (down one cent since last week)
  • Ithaca – $2.18 (down one cent since last week)
  • Rochester – $2.23 (down one cent since last week)
  • Rome – $2.29 (down one cent since last week)
  • Syracuse – $2.19 (down one cent since last week)
  • Watertown – $2.28 (no change cent since last week)

