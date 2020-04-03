BJs Wholesale to limit clubs to 20 percent capacity, begin taking employee temperatures

1  of  3
(WIVB) – BJs Wholesale will begin taking employees’ temperatures as they report to work as a new precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

The chain will also begin to make masks and gloves available to team members who want to wear them in the coming weeks, a press release from the company said Friday.

The stores will begin limiting the number of customers allowed inside at one time. No more than 20 percent of a club’s total capacity will be allowed in the building at any given time.

When possible, members are asked to send only one person per household to shop in-club.

The chain previously announced that it will be increasing wages and bonuses for staff.

