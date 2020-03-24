‘Don’t be arrogant’: Ohio spring breaker who said ‘if I get the corona, I get the corona’ issues apology

CLEVELAND (via WJW) — An Ohio student who went viral during spring break after telling a news outlet last week “if I get corona, I get corona,” has apologized.

Brady Sluder posted the apology on Instagram Sunday.

According to Cincinnati.com, Sluder is a graduate of Milford High School near Cincinnati. In a CBS News interview last week, he said: “If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying. We’re just out here having a good time. Whatever happens, happens.”

It was part of coverage on masses of people flocking to Florida beaches for spring break despite the coronavirus outbreak and warnings from health officials.

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying”: Spring breakers are still flocking to Miami, despite coronavirus warnings. https://t.co/KoYKI8zNDH pic.twitter.com/rfPfea1LrC — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 18, 2020

In his Instagram apology, he wrote: