Governor Cuomo calls for national hazard pay

(WIVB) Governor Cuomo wants to make sure employees on the front lines fighting coronavirus, are paid accordingly.

He says he’d like to see a 50-percent raise for those workers, across the country.



“All those essential works who had to get up every morning to put food on the shelves, and go the hospitals to provide health care, under extraordinary circumstances, and the police officers who had to go out and keep you safe, and the firefighter who still had to go out and fight the fire, those people worked and they went out there and exposed themselves to the virus,” Cuomo said.

The governor added these employees are carrying us through this crisis, and the crisis is far from over.