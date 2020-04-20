1  of  3
Coronavirus
Hospitalizations down again as Gov. Cuomo tells NYers to stay socially distant See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 at 5
Closings
There are currently 314 active closings. Click for more details.

Governor Cuomo calls for national hazard pay

Around the Nation
Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) Governor Cuomo wants to make sure employees on the front lines fighting coronavirus, are paid accordingly.

He says he’d like to see a 50-percent raise for those workers, across the country.

“All those essential works who had to get up every morning to put food on the shelves, and go the hospitals to provide health care, under extraordinary circumstances, and the police officers who had to go out and keep you safe, and the firefighter who still had to go out and fight the fire, those people worked and they went out there and exposed themselves to the virus,” Cuomo said.

The governor added these employees are carrying us through this crisis, and the crisis is far from over.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss