1  of  3
Breaking News
House passes $2.2T rescue package, rushes it to Trump NY schools ordered to remain closed through April 15 as cases rise above 44,000 Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
Erie County officials provide an update on local coronavirus cases
Closings
There are currently 347 active closings. Click for more details.

House passes $2.2T rescue package, rushes it to Trump

Around the Nation
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting with exceptional resolve in an extraordinary time, the House rushed President Donald Trump a $2.2 trillion rescue package Friday, tossing a life preserver to a U.S. economy and health care system left flailing by the coronavirus pandemic.

The House approved the sweeping measure by a voice vote, as strong majorities of both parties lined up behind the most colossal economic relief bill in the nation’s history. It will ship payments of up to $1,200 to millions of Americans, bolster unemployment benefits, offer loans, grants and tax breaks to businesses large and small and flush billions more to states, local governments and the nation’s all but overwhelmed health care system.

“Today we’ve all acknowledged our nation faces an economic and health emergency of historic proportions,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss