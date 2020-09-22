House passes bill making hair discrimination illegal

WASHINGTON (WIVB) -The House of Representatives has passed a law to make it illegal to discriminate against a person’s hair texture or style with a bill called The Crown Act.

Congressman Brian Higgins says the bill bans discrimination on the basis of hair texture or style, commonly experienced by African-Americans.



A recent study shows 80-percent of Black-Americans report that they’ve had to change their hair from its natural state to fit in at the workplace. The law applies to any federally funded program, housing, and employment.



Several states including New York, California, and Washington have passed similar laws banning hair discrimination. This legislation would extend protections across the country.



The bill still needs Senate approval.