1  of  4
Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo addresses need for ventilators, beds as amount of cases rises to more than 25,000 Japan PM Abe says IOC agrees ‘100%’ on postponement of Olympics COVID-19 patient at Wyoming County nursing facility dies Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 349 active closings. Click for more details.

LIST: States that have closed all schools through the end of the school year due to coronavirus

Around the Nation

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many states have taken the rare step of shutting down schools to try and slow the spread of the virus.

The outbreak has already closed schools in most states. Here is a list of states that have announced schools will remain closed through the end of the school year:

Kansas
Governor Laura Kelly announced all K-12 schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year due to the coronavirus.

Virginia
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced he will close schools in the state for the rest of the academic year

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss