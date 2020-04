(CBS NEWS) – The U.S. Navy ship Comfort discharged its last patient Sunday, according to Northwell Health. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said last week that the ship would soon be departing for Norfolk, Virginia, since it was no longer needed.

The USNS was sent to New York on March 28 to be initially used for non-coronavirus patients to free up beds in New York hospitals; but President Trump said on April 7 that it would be admitting coronavirus patients as well.