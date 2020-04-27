NCCC students donate 18,000 cookies to local healthcare workers and first responders

1  of  4
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–A sweet offering for those on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus.

Students at Niagara County Community College donated 18,000 cookies to local healthcare workers and first responders.

The cookies were made and packaged through a partnership with Tops Friendly Markets.

A student we spoke to says this is a simple way to show their appreciation to those who put their lives at risk every day.

The cookies were dropped off at Mount Saint Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston by Niagara County Sheriff’s Deputies.

