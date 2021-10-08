Nearly 100% of home health aides at People Inc. are vaccinated, in line with state mandate

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — One day after a vaccination deadline, many home health aides in New York risk losing work because they haven’t gotten a COVID shot.

There are an estimated 210,000 home health aides in New York.

Locally, Thomas Ess with People Inc. said other than one worker requesting a religious exemption, their vaccination rate is 100-percent.

He said he’s more concerned about the lower vaccination numbers among employees in group home and day services environments. These groups aren’t required to get vaccinated yet, but he’s anticipating the possibility.

“It’s definitely something, we’re very much happy that the people in home health chose to get the vaccine, ahead of time and we’re prepared for this mandate. Our concern rests with the approximately 2,700 direct support professionals that are operating in our group home environments, our day services environments, as well as the community,” he said.

People working in psychiatric hospitals in the OMH network of the specialty hospital certified by OPWDD will need to have their first shot by November 1.

As of Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul said the vaccination rate among adult care workers was 92%.