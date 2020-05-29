Need a mask? A ride to an appointment? Plethora of free services for seniors throughout Erie County

Closings
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In this time of uncertainty, there are so many programs available to our neighbors who are most vulnerable right now. 

Over the past week, dozens volunteers and Erie County Senior Services employees have been packing up care packages for area seniors. They’re getting together 10,000 bags that will be handed out Friday morning, and in the weeks to come. 

Here’s what’s inside:

“It’s pretty much a recycled bag with some PPE in it,” David Shenk said, the commissioner of Erie County Senior Services. “We have five cloths masks that I was able to receive from NYS, also some rubber gloves. (There is) some hand sanitizer spray that I was able to receive from NYS, also some surface wipes and a forehead thermometer.”

Commissioner Shenk said he received the masks and hand sanitizer from the state, and the other products cost about $92,000. That money came from a COVID grand that the department received.

Below, you can find a list of spots where you can pick up a care package at 10 a.m. today (Friday.) 

And Senior Services is also helping other, non-tangible ways. 

The Erie County Senior Services website has new activities posted online nearly every day. In-person wellness classes were canceled when COVID hit, so you can find virtual classes on the website instead, and more.  

“We’ve also identified numerous museums, like the comedy museum down in Chautauqua County, the Buffalo History Museum, and the Buffalo Library has a lot of books on video, so a lot of those things are listed as well. There are all kinds of things there to keep people’s minds activated during this time of isolation at home,” Shenk said. 

Commissioner Shenk’s department has also helped people get home-delivered meals through FeedMore WNY. 

They also expanded their Go & Dine program, where people over 60 can get meal vouchers to local restaurants. 

And Senior Services has partnered with Hearts & Hands during this pandemic too. Hearts & Hands is a not-for-profit that helps neighbors in need. The organization will pick up your groceries and drive you to doctor appointments. You can also call them to chat, if you just need someone to talk to. Here’s their phone number: (716) 406-8311

For more information on even more services offered by Erie County Senior Services, click here. 

At 10 a.m. on Friday May 29, seniors can pick up care packages at the following locations. 

Cheektowaga Sr. Center3349 Broadway, Cheektowaga 14227
East Aurora Sr. Center101 King St, Eat Aurora 14052
Orchard Park Comm. Center4520 California Rd, OP 14127
West Seneca Sr. Center4620 Seneca St, West Seneca 14224
Town of Tonawanda Sr. Center291 Ensminger Rd, Tonawanda 14150
Amherst Sr. Center370 John James Audubon Pkwy, 14228
Concord/Springville Sr. Center40 Commerce Dr, Springville 14141
Clarence Sr. Center4600 Thompson Rd, Clarence 14031
Akron Sr. Center5691 Cummings Rd, Akron 14001
Alden Comm. Center13116 Main St, Alden 14004
Lancaster Sr. Center100 Oxford Pl, Lancaster 14086
Marilla Comm. Center1810 Two Rod Rd, Marilla 14102
Salvation Army – Tonawanda46 Broad St, Tonawanda 14150
Hennepin Center24 Ludington St, Buffalo 14206
Northwest Buffalo Comm. Center155 Lawn Ave, Buffalo 14207

