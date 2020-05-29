Need a mask? A ride to an appointment? Plethora of free services for seniors throughout Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In this time of uncertainty, there are so many programs available to our neighbors who are most vulnerable right now.

Over the past week, dozens volunteers and Erie County Senior Services employees have been packing up care packages for area seniors. They’re getting together 10,000 bags that will be handed out Friday morning, and in the weeks to come.

Here’s what’s inside:

“It’s pretty much a recycled bag with some PPE in it,” David Shenk said, the commissioner of Erie County Senior Services. “We have five cloths masks that I was able to receive from NYS, also some rubber gloves. (There is) some hand sanitizer spray that I was able to receive from NYS, also some surface wipes and a forehead thermometer.”

Commissioner Shenk said he received the masks and hand sanitizer from the state, and the other products cost about $92,000. That money came from a COVID grand that the department received.

Below, you can find a list of spots where you can pick up a care package at 10 a.m. today (Friday.)

And Senior Services is also helping other, non-tangible ways.

The Erie County Senior Services website has new activities posted online nearly every day. In-person wellness classes were canceled when COVID hit, so you can find virtual classes on the website instead, and more.

“We’ve also identified numerous museums, like the comedy museum down in Chautauqua County, the Buffalo History Museum, and the Buffalo Library has a lot of books on video, so a lot of those things are listed as well. There are all kinds of things there to keep people’s minds activated during this time of isolation at home,” Shenk said.

Commissioner Shenk’s department has also helped people get home-delivered meals through FeedMore WNY.

They also expanded their Go & Dine program, where people over 60 can get meal vouchers to local restaurants.

And Senior Services has partnered with Hearts & Hands during this pandemic too. Hearts & Hands is a not-for-profit that helps neighbors in need. The organization will pick up your groceries and drive you to doctor appointments. You can also call them to chat, if you just need someone to talk to. Here’s their phone number: (716) 406-8311

For more information on even more services offered by Erie County Senior Services, click here.

At 10 a.m. on Friday May 29, seniors can pick up care packages at the following locations.