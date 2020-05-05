Neighborhood Health Center of WNY now offering TeleHealth option

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Nonprofit organization Neighborhood Health Center of WNY is launching a new and improved website for its outpatient medical facility.

The new website comes amid the pandemic, furthering the need for innovative engagement between primary care providers and patients, the organization says.

They are now offering a TeleHealth option. Officials say the most common TeleHealth visits include follow-up visits for the management of chronic conditions, required checkups for refills, sick visits, and infectious diseases, including COVID-19 diagnoses and treatment.

Neighborhood Health says TeleHealth is currently available for the center’s internal medicine and family medicine, OBGYN, pediatric, behavioral health, and nutrition services.

According to Neighborhood Health, the new site features a design focused on delivering information relating to healthcare services in an easy to navigate way.

