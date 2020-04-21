Domino’s to donate 700 pizzas to Buffalo Public Schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Two local Domino’s Pizza stores are working to deliver food to children during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is donating 700 pizzaz to Buffalo Public Schools.

“Since schools are closed, many kids no longer have access to the free meals they once received,” said Allan Erwin, a Buffalo-area Domino’s franchisee. “We wanted to partner with Buffalo Public Schools to help reduce hunger, and provide a hot meal to kids and families in need.”

Begining April 22, the two stores will deliver the pizzas to eight Buffalo schools throughout April and May. Nationwide, Domino’s stores will donate more than 1.2 million pizzas to communities.

“We realize that there is a great deal of hardship and uncertainty at this time,” said Erwin. “Domino’s wants to do whatever it can to help, and that means spreading a little bit of joy through pizza.”

To learn more about the program, visit biz.dominos.com/web/media/stories.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.