New bill signed into law makes all veterans eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVB) — President Biden has signed a new law, making all veterans and their caregivers eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Congressman Brian Higgins was one of the sponsors of the bill.

He says before this law, only veterans receiving care at the VA health system were eligible to get the shot.

Higgins says that policy kept millions of veterans from rolling up their sleeves for the vaccine.

“Our veterans have already fought for our country, they shouldn’t be made to fight for a vaccination spot,” said Higgins.

“This legislation ensures we honor their service by providing increased COVID-19 vaccine access to veterans not enrolled in the VA health system.”