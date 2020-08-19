New case of COVID-19 found in Cattaraugus County

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cattaraugus County has identified another case of COVID-19. This brings the county’s total to 139.

The new case was found in a male resident of the southwest corner of the county, who says he hasn’t done any significant traveling recently.

After being tested on Friday, his test results came back positive on Monday.

Of all the cases, 130 people have recovered. Only five people in Cattaraugus County are still battling the coronavirus, according to the latest numbers.

Any county residents who are interested in getting tested can register for a test at this site, or call one of the following numbers:

(716) 938-9119

(716) 938-2265

