New charts show WNY, Erie County COVID-19 hospitalizations since March

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Melissa DeRosa, the secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has released a chart showing the total amount of coronavirus hospitalizations in western New York.

Take note, the state’s definition of western New York in recent maps has included Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, but not Wyoming, Genesee or Orleans. Those three have been listed as part of the Finger Lakes region.

The map shows a nearly two-month span, starting on March 15 and ending on Monday.

From the final third of March through the first days of April, the amount of hospitalizations rapidly shot upward as the pandemic began to get worse.

After that, the erratic line shifted around numbers in the 200 range, showing no real trend or strict movement in one direction or the other, excluding some upward and downward movements over courses of days.

In addition to the map showing hospitalizations in western New York, DeRosa also released a more specific chart for Erie County.

This came after Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz released new data on hospitalizations based on totals from May 7 and 10.

Like the rest of western New York, Erie County is showing similar up-and-down movements, with a large dip last week that was followed by a slight increase since May 8.

