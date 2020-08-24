New COVID cases continue appearing in Niagara County, but death toll remains at 99

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — With 21 new cases since Friday morning, Niagara County currently has 54 active cases of COVID-19.

Five of these people are hospitalized, while the others are isolating at home.

Of the 1,570 cases seen in the county since the pandemic started, 1,417 people have recovered, but 99 others have died.

Nearly 68,000 coronavirus tests have been administered in the county.

