New data shows ages of children who developed severe illness possibly related to COVID-19

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says there are roughly 100 cases of a new, possibly coronavirus-related illness in children.

Describing it, Cuomo says the symptoms appear similar to Kawasaki syndrome or toxic shock syndrome.

So far, three children have died as a result of it.

Breaking down the ages of who’s getting it, the data shows that more than half of the children are between five and 14 years old.

Children who show any of the following symptoms should seek medical attention:

On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Cuomo also revealed that total coronavirus hospitalizations are continuing to decrease.

On Monday, 195 more people died. 53 of them were nursing home residents.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.