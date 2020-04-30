New diagnostic testing site opens in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Department of Health is opening a new coronavirus testing site in downtown Buffalo.

The drive-thru, diagnostic tests will be performed off of Michigan Ave., between Perry St. and South Park Ave. That location is near the KeyBank Center.

At least one person in the vehicle has to have an appointment scheduled, but all others in the vehicle can be tested, too. A prescription from a primary care provider is not needed to schedule an appointment.

The testing site will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment, go to the Department of Health website.

Results will be provided in five to seven days. Anyone with symptoms is asked to self-isolate.

