New federal and state sick day requirements passed for those impacted by Covid-19

New state and federal sick leave funding for people affected by the coronavirus was passed on both the state and federal level on March 18.



The new state sick leave policy gives employees benefits when they’re in a mandatory or precautionary quarantine or isolation. The federal policy offers an added measure of protection by expanding the Family Emergency Leave Coverage.



These new laws do not apply to people who are not symptomatic, who don’t have a medical condition.



