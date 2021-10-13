New #VaxToSchool clinics happening this week in Erie, Orleans County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A few more #VaxToSchool sites are popping up in the local area.

“The COVID-19 vaccine continues to be our greatest protection against the virus for eligible New Yorkers of all ages,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “In collaboration with community-based partners, our new #VaxtoSchool pop-up sites will help more school-aged New Yorkers get vaccinated so together, we can keep our school communities safe. I urge New York parents, guardians, and school leaders to help ensure that the eligible adolescents in their communities receive the vaccine as soon as possible.”

As Hochul stated, these clinics are targeted toward school-aged teens. Right now, only people who are at least age 12 can get vaccinated.

Earlier this week, a vaccine clinic took place at the Chautauqua Lake Central School Bus Garage.

On Wednesday, those who are eligible can go get protected against COVID-19 and the flu at the Kendall Elementary School Cafeteria. There, a flu vaccine and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are being offered from 2:30 to 6 p.m.

On the following Saturday, another clinic will take place at The Park School in Amherst from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be offered there. To register for that clinic, click or tap here.

As of Tuesday, 62.2 percent of 12-15-year-olds in New York have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Any New Yorkers who receive their first dose by October 24 can enter to win prizes from the Buffalo Bills. Hochul’s office announced the latest winners of Buffalo Bills prizes on Wednesday:

Alexander Gentile, Niagara County

Darius Walker, Monroe County

Shawn Pope, Wyoming County

Jorge Quiros, Erie County

Thomas Lucas, Ontario County

Joseph Groom, Erie County

Nichole Cammarata, Erie County

Information on how to register for this sweepstakes can be found here.

Over the 12-week course of Gov. Hochul’s #VaxToSchool campaign, 120 sites are offering vaccines. The state’s full list of #VaxToSchool sites can be found here.