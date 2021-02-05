New York expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to diabetics, cancer patients, others with underlying conditions on Feb. 15

Tami Jeffries, R.N., prepares the first locally-available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

(WSYR-TV) — Melissa DeRosa, secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, took to Twitter on Friday and released a list of people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Feb. 15.

NY’ers w the following co-morbidities/underlying conditions are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Feb 15 👇🏻



This list is subject to change as additional scientific evidence is published & as NYS obtains and analyzes additional state specific data pic.twitter.com/JWrjl1rA5H — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) February 5, 2021

Adults of any ages with the following conditions can be eligible for the vaccine:

Cancer — current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers

Chronic kidney disease

Pulmonary Disease — including, but not limited to, COPD, asthma, pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, and 9/11-related pulmonary diseases

Intellectual and Developmental disabilities, including Down Syndrome

Heart conditions — including, but not limited to, heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, or hypertension

Immunocompromised state — including, but not limited to, solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, or other causes

Severe obesity — BMI greater than or equal to 40 kg/m^2

Obesity — BMI of 30 kg/m^2 or higher, but less than 40 kg/m^2

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia

Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus

Cerebrovascular disease — affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain

Neurologic conditions — including, but not limited to, Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia

Liver disease

According to DeRosa, the list is subject to change as “additional scientific evidence is published and as New York State obtains and analyzes additional state specific data.”