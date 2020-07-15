New York sending PPE, test kits to Atlanta to help with COVID response

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)– New York State is sending PPE and test kits to Atlanta to help with the ongoing COVID-19 response efforts, Governor Cuomo says.

Earlier this week it was announced that New York would be sending resources to teams in Atlanta at the request of the mayor, as well as share expertise on contact tracing, and provide technical assistance to support the city’s tracing program.

“During New York’s greatest hour of need, other states sent volunteers, masks and equipment to help us flatten the curve and save lives. We are incredibly grateful to the 30,000 volunteers and donations that came to us during that hell. Now that we have flattened the curve and our numbers are strong, we are paying it forward to places like Atlanta, where Mayor Bottoms has been an aggressive and effective leader fighting this virus,” Governor Cuomo said.

The initial delivery to Atlanta to be delivered by Friday includes: