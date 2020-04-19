New York State antibody test will sample 3,000 this week

(WIVB)–Governor Cuomo says New York State will undertake the most aggressive statewide antibody testing survey in the nation this week.
“It will tell us for the first time what percentage of the population has actually had coronavirus,” Cuomo said. “This will be the first true snapshot of what we’re dealing with.”
Secretary to the governor, Melissa DeRosa tweeted Sunday the antibody test will sample 3,000 people for a population of 19.5 million people.
“For context, Germany just did 3K person sample with a population of 83M,” DeRosa tweeted.
She also says the sample will be representative of the state by region, race, gender, and age.
