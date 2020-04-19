1  of  3
Coronavirus
New York State antibody test will sample 3,000 this week

Andrew Cuomo

FILE – In this March 24, 2020 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York. The despair wrought on nursing homes by the coronavirus was laid bare Friday, April 17, in a state report identifying numerous New York facilities where multiple patients died over the past few weeks.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(WIVB)–Governor Cuomo says New York State will undertake the most aggressive statewide antibody testing survey in the nation this week.

“It will tell us for the first time what percentage of the population has actually had coronavirus,” Cuomo said. “This will be the first true snapshot of what we’re dealing with.”

Secretary to the governor, Melissa DeRosa tweeted Sunday the antibody test will sample 3,000 people for a population of 19.5 million people.

“For context, Germany just did 3K person sample with a population of 83M,” DeRosa tweeted.

She also says the sample will be representative of the state by region, race, gender, and age.

