New York State’s overall COVID-19 positive percentage rate at 6.22%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday.

“New York State is now in a footrace between how fast the infection rate rises and how fast we can administer vaccines,” Governor Cuomo said. “With more U.K. strain cases being found across the country, it is even more important that New Yorkers continue to follow the guidelines and stay New York Tough – wear a mask, avoid gatherings and social distance.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 246,836
  • Total Positive – 15,355
  • Percent Positive – 6.22%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 8,484 (-43)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 998
  • Hospital Counties – 56
  • Number ICU – 1,436 (+8)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 892 (+16)
  • Total Discharges – 109,982 (+947)
  • Deaths – 151
  • Total Deaths – 31,672

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Currently Available in Region
Capital Region5050.05%25%
Central New York3480.04%25%
Finger Lakes8790.07%34%
Long Island15170.05%32%
Mid-Hudson9940.04%41%
Mohawk Valley2990.06%27%
New York City31050.04%34%
North Country1080.03%55%
Southern Tier2220.04%43%
Western New York5070.04%33%
Statewide84840.04%34%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region25920918%
Central New York26619327%
Finger Lakes39730123%
Long Island84466618%
Mid-Hudson69041240%
Mohawk Valley12610120%
New York City2474186625%
North Country674633%
Southern Tier1257836%
Western New York54335636%
NYS TOTAL5791422827%

On Saturday, 246,836 test results were reported to New York State, and 6.22 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region10.16%9.53%9.25%
Central New York8.57%8.27%7.78%
Finger Lakes10.22%9.83%9.55%
Long Island9.68%9.70%9.60%
Mid-Hudson8.12%7.97%7.90%
Mohawk Valley10.80%10.50%10.02%
New York City6.42%6.26%6.05%
North Country8.45%8.49%8.09%
Southern Tier5.30%4.99%4.45%
Western New York8.61%8.45%8.05%
Statewide7.88%7.70%7.43%

