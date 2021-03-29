New Yorkers 30+ eligible to receive vaccine starting Tuesday, 16+ eligible April 6

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Starting Tuesday at 8 a.m., all New Yorkers 30 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine, Governor Cuomo announced on Monday.

On April 6, next Tuesday, universal eligibility goes into effect, and all New Yorkers 16 and older can receive the vaccine, Cuomo added.

In a press release, Cuomo said, “today we take a monumental step forward in the fight to beat COVID.”

“As we continue to expand eligibility, New York will double down on making the vaccine accessible for every community to ensure equity, particularly for communities of color who are too often left behind. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but until we get there it is more important than ever for each and every New Yorker to wear a mask, socially distance, and follow all safety guidelines,” the governor added.

According to the governor’s office, New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government.

Cuomo’s Office also says New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment due to limited supply.

The eligibility screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions, with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next few weeks.