New York’s COVID-19 update Feb 14, reports 48 deaths

Coronavirus

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus is exploding on the South Texas border with Mexico. Health officials in Hidalgo County reported 23,000 unreported cases in January. (Getty Images)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — On Monday, February 14, the statewide positivity rate of COVID-19 infections stands at 2.96%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Sunday is 3,583 – a decline by 1,545 over the past week – the lowest since December 6, 2021.

Statewide, officials said there have been 48 COVID deaths reported since Sunday. The total amount of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 54,174. Health Officials said total COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide since Sunday are at 3,524, as the continued response of COVID- positive cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across all regions.

HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirmed daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. HERD reported the number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities stands at 68,254, in addition to a total of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide. Health Officials say the 7-day average percent positive rate is at 3.08%.

As of Sunday, the state’s progress on combating COVID-19 stands:

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,507,254
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 27,417
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 294,049
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.4%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.6%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.2%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.7%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.7%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.6%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.3%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.9%   

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows  

REGION  Friday, February 11, 2022 Saturday, February 12, 2022 Sunday, February 13, 2022 
Capital Region  37.4331.4630.76
Central New York  44.6444.9743.86
Finger Lakes  26.5425.4624.07
Long Island  21.7519.9819.08
Mid-Hudson  22.7021.8321.12
Mohawk Valley  41.6238.8337.50
New York City  22.7321.2420.04
North Country  53.7452.8252.07
Southern Tier  40.3940.3739.88
Western New York  26.5225.7324.43
Statewide  26.4824.9523.89

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

REGIONFriday, February 11, 2022Saturday, February 12, 2022Sunday, February 13, 2022
Capital Region6.64%5.55%5.32%
Central New York7.76%7.63%7.41%
Finger Lakes5.75%5.44%5.24%
Long Island3.79%3.56%3.43%
Mid-Hudson3.01%3.01%2.97%
Mohawk Valley6.32%6.04%5.77%
New York City2.21%2.06%1.97%
North Country8.35%8.08%7.93%
Southern Tier4.80%4.55%4.52%
Western New York6.30%6.06%5.88%
Statewide3.37%3.19%3.08%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGHFriday, February 11, 2022Saturday, February 12, 2022Sunday, February 13, 2022
Bronx1.91%1.63%1.46%
Kings1.90%1.79%1.72%
New York1.89%1.81%1.75%
Queens3.15%3.00%2.86%
Richmond2.48%2.31%2.18%

As of Sunday, February 13, 2,348 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,866,986. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany                                                     57,334                                                                     42
Allegany                                                        8,636                                                                     13
Broome                                                     43,620                                                                     41
Cattaraugus                                                     14,946                                                                     14
Cayuga                                                     15,404                                                                     19
Chautauqua                                                     23,045                                                                     17
Chemung                                                     20,699                                                                     30
Chenango                                                        8,981                                                                     14
Clinton                                                     15,859                                                                     46
Columbia                                                        9,717                                                                       5
Cortland                                                     10,143                                                                       7
Delaware                                                        7,459                                                                     13
Dutchess                                                     62,749                                                                     33
Erie                                                   204,072                                                                  127
Essex                                                        5,328                                                                       9
Franklin                                                        8,823                                                                     20
Fulton                                                     12,093                                                                     11
Genesee                                                     13,427                                                                     10
Greene                                                        8,344                                                                       6
Hamilton                                                           819                                                                      –  
Herkimer                                                     13,353                                                                     17
Jefferson                                                     19,289                                                                     25
Lewis                                                        6,028                                                                       6
Livingston                                                     11,333                                                                     12
Madison                                                     12,509                                                                     14
Monroe                                                   148,153                                                                     82
Montgomery                                                     11,504                                                                     11
Nassau                                                   396,250                                                                  160
Niagara                                                     46,803                                                                     31
NYC                                               2,259,112                                                                  700
Oneida                                                     51,474                                                                     34
Onondaga                                                   105,492                                                                     79
Ontario                                                     19,177                                                                     24
Orange                                                   104,705                                                                     44
Orleans                                                        8,473                                                                      –  
Oswego                                                     24,423                                                                     39
Otsego                                                        9,467                                                                     13
Putnam                                                     23,131                                                                     10
Rensselaer                                                     30,375                                                                     23
Rockland                                                     90,758                                                                     35
Saratoga                                                     44,496                                                                     59
Schenectady                                                     31,958                                                                     23
Schoharie                                                        4,834                                                                       4
Schuyler                                                        3,328                                                                       6
Seneca                                                        5,660                                                                     13
St. Lawrence                                                     19,983                                                                     29
Steuben                                                     19,188                                                                     35
Suffolk                                                   420,599                                                                  175
Sullivan                                                     18,002                                                                     10
Tioga                                                     10,344                                                                       3
Tompkins                                                     17,011                                                                       7
Ulster                                                     30,409                                                                     13
Warren                                                     13,042                                                                     16
Washington                                                     11,662                                                                     12
Wayne                                                     16,676                                                                     13
Westchester                                                   245,086                                                                     88
Wyoming                                                        8,161                                                                       3
Yates                                                        3,240                                                                       3

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region18412266.30%6233.70%
Central New York1188471.20%3428.80%
Finger Lakes40418545.80%21954.20%
Long Island54427650.70%26849.30%
Mid-Hudson32114946.40%17253.60%
Mohawk Valley865462.80%3237.20%
New York City1,36260044.10%76255.90%
North Country804252.50%3847.50%
Southern Tier1256350.40%6249.60%
Western New York30015652.00%14448.00%
Statewide3,5241,73149.10%1,79350.90%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov). 

As of Sunday, February 13, 48 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,174. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx3
Chautauqua2
Chenango1
Dutchess1
Erie8
Kings8
Monroe1
Nassau2
New York1
Niagara1
Oneida2
Onondaga3
Queens8
Richmond2
Sullivan1
Wayne1
Westchester2

MORE | Find the latest COVID-19 news here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WNY Olympians tracker: Schedule, results & more

Trending Now