Newest COVID-19 case in Cattaraugus County is healthcare worker, county total now 27

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Cattaraugus County health officials say they received notification of a 27th lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The newest case is a man who lives in the northeastern part of the county.

Officials say he’s a healthcare worker with no known positive COVID-19 contacts.

He was tested on April 13 after developing fatigue, body aches, and occasional cough. A positive test result came back on April 14.

The patient is resting at home and is now under quarantine with his family, Cattaraugus County officials say.

According to the County Health Department, they have begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they visited.

“He and his family will be assessed for any medical support that we can provide and we will monitor their symptoms closely,” officials said.

