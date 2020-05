BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Tonight we welcome a Western New York doctor who has served on the frontlines of this pandemic.

He volunteered to use his medical skills at Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn last month which was a COVID-19 designated hospital.

Dr. David Holmes is a physician with UBMD Family Medicine and Clinical Associate Professor, and Director of Global Health Education in the Department of Family Medicine in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo.