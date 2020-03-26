1  of  2
News 4’s Andrew Baglini and Erica Brecher play video games to raise money for COVID-19 response fund

Coronavirus

by: News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–During and after the pandemic, News 4’s Andrew Baglini and Erica Brecher know non-profits that serve WNY will be stretched thin and they want to help.

The United Way of Buffalo & Erie County in partnership with the Oishei Foundation, Community Foundation, and Health Foundation for Western & Central New York, launched the “WNY COVID-19 Community Response Fund.” These groups will help share donations in the coming weeks with organizations that serve three focus areas of need: healthcare, food, and childcare.

They live-streamed playing their favorite video game for a few hours.

Western New York helped Andrew and Erica reach their goal of $500.

They raised $540 in just two and a half hours for the new WNY COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

This will help organizations serving the most critical areas of need.

