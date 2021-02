NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Wednesday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical center is canceled.

It’s due to a Moderna second dose vaccine delivery delay caused by the winter storm, NFMMC announced this afternoon.

The medical center says it will contact patients to let them know that the clinic, scheduled for 1-4 p.m., is canceled.

NFMMC anticipates the rescheduled clinic will be next Monday at the same time at the Niagara Falls High School Field House.