COVID-19 booster shot clinics to begin in Niagara Falls

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is going to start holding COVID-19 vaccine booster shot clinics this week.

To be eligible for a booster shot, the hospital says a person must have previously received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. There are also a number of other requirements that can be found here.

The first clinic will take place on Thursday at the Niagara Falls Community Education Center (6060 Lindbergh Avenue) from 1-4 p.m.

Future sessions will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the same time frame.

Pre-registration for these events is required. To register, click or tap here.

COVID-19 News

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now