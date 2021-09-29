COVID-19 booster shot clinics to begin in Niagara Falls

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is going to start holding COVID-19 vaccine booster shot clinics this week.

To be eligible for a booster shot, the hospital says a person must have previously received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. There are also a number of other requirements that can be found here.

The first clinic will take place on Thursday at the Niagara Falls Community Education Center (6060 Lindbergh Avenue) from 1-4 p.m.

Future sessions will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the same time frame.

Pre-registration for these events is required. To register, click or tap here.