COVID-19 booster shot clinics to begin in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is going to start holding COVID-19 vaccine booster shot clinics this week.
To be eligible for a booster shot, the hospital says a person must have previously received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. There are also a number of other requirements that can be found here.
The first clinic will take place on Thursday at the Niagara Falls Community Education Center (6060 Lindbergh Avenue) from 1-4 p.m.
Future sessions will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the same time frame.
Pre-registration for these events is required. To register, click or tap here.
COVID-19 News
