BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A spokesperson for the NFTA says they have confirmed three more positive cases of the coronavirus.

Officials tell News 4 two of them are Metro operators, and the other is on the custodial staff at the Buffalo Airport.

All three have been out of work for several weeks and do not pose any risk to the public or fellow employees, the NFTA says.

The spokesperson also says all three are recovering well and are self-quarantined at home.