NFTA meets with Legislator Baskin regarding special passes for riders

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–An NFTA Spokesperson says they met with Chairwoman April Baskin today to address concerns regarding the safety of riders and operators.

The NFTA says it’s working hard to do everything possible to create a safe environment for all. NFTA officials say they appreciate their drivers and those making essential trips on their systems.

Officials tell us they eliminated fare collection, allowing riders to board in the rear, keeping passengers and operators apart. They say implementing an essential card process would create interaction they want to avoid.

“We will continue to work with the Chairwomen on possible solutions. It is important to note that we are not having a major issue with overcrowded buses, in fact, 99.5% of our buses have less than 15 people on board, 94% less than 9,” the spokesperson said.

