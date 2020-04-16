1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo orders New Yorkers to wear mouth/nose coverings while near others in public See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 at 11
Closings
There are currently 323 active closings. Click for more details.

NFTA meets with Legislator Baskin regarding special passes for riders

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PKG NFTA FOLO_92890

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–An NFTA Spokesperson says they met with Chairwoman April Baskin today to address concerns regarding the safety of riders and operators.

The NFTA says it’s working hard to do everything possible to create a safe environment for all. NFTA officials say they appreciate their drivers and those making essential trips on their systems.

Officials tell us they eliminated fare collection, allowing riders to board in the rear, keeping passengers and operators apart. They say implementing an essential card process would create interaction they want to avoid.

“We will continue to work with the Chairwomen on possible solutions. It is important to note that we are not having a major issue with overcrowded buses, in fact, 99.5% of our buses have less than 15 people on board, 94% less than 9,” the spokesperson said.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss