NFTA offering 7-day passes to those who attend their vaccination clinic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The incentives to get the COVID-19 vaccine to continue. Saturday, the NFTA gave out free 7-day passes to people who got vaccinated at several station clinics.

The transportation authority hosted five clinics at different stations, giving out the Johnson & Johnson shots. That means one dose and you’re fully vaccinated. We stopped by the site at the university metro rail station near University at Buffalo South.

One woman we talked with says she came out, because of how convenient it was.

Dorcas Bethel got the vaccine and says, “People can not necessarily take off for their work schedules to come out. Some people have children. So convenient access is very important.”

If you missed Saturday’s clinic, the NFTA is hosting another distribution from May 17 through the 19.