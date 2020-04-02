NFTA Police Officer tests positive for COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–

A spokesperson with the NFTA says one of its officers tested positive for coronavirus.

They tell News 4 the officer last worked on Saturday, March 28th having limited contact with the public.

Officials say they worked with the Erie County Department of Health to find only one other employee was in contact.

The other employee was sent home as a precautionary measure.

According to the NFTA, the officer who tested positive is self quarantined at home and is recovering well with minor symptoms.

Officials had this to say regarding their response to COVID-19:

We are working with the New York State and Erie County Health departments, as well as the CDC and doing our part by increasing our cleaning and disinfecting efforts throughout our facilities and vehicles, and widely publicizing public health recommendations to avoid the spread of respiratory illnesses—namely, social distancing; avoiding close contact with sick individuals; frequent hand-washing; covering your cough or sneezing into a tissue; cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands; and staying home when you are sick.

This is the fourth confirmed case at the NFTA, however this is the first police officer.