NFTA postpones Transit Police Exam due to COVID

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The NFTA announced the postponement of its Transit Police Exam, originally scheduled for May 30th, until further notice due to the COVID crisis.

In a statement on Monday, the NFTA says:

“Due to the nature of this pandemic, we cannot predict the length of time of this postponement. When it is deemed safe to administer this exam, you will receive a letter with the rescheduled exam date as soon as it is determined. We will continue to monitor, evaluate, and address the situation keeping applicant safety as our foremost concern.”

Anyone with questions can contact the NFTA’s human resources at 716-855-6500.

