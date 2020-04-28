Niagara and Monroe County each receiving more than $50,000 to fight COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, Niagara and Monroe County will each receive more than $50,000 in grant money from the Bureau of Justice Assitance.

Niagara County will receive $58,008, and Monroe County will receive $52,669.

“This emergency supplemental funding is proof that the federal government is actively supporting the efforts of local government to keep our communities safe,” U.S. Attorney James Kennedy said. “This funding will help first responders by providing additional resources to support a broad range of activities to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus.”

Kennedy says the counties can use the money toward the following projects or initiatives:

Overtime costs

Equipment and supplies (including PPE for law enforcement and medical personnel)

Hiring

Training

Travel expenses, particularly related to the distribution of resources to the most impacted areas

Addressing the medical needs of inmates in state, local, and tribal prisons, jails, and detention centers.

